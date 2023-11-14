Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 8,907 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,907 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $17,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 208.3% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

NYSE:MS opened at $75.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $123.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.69. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $69.42 and a one year high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.42.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

