PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $87.40

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $87.40 and last traded at $87.02, with a volume of 379533 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PHM shares. StockNews.com raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BTIG Research raised their target price on PulteGroup from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

PulteGroup Stock Up 7.7 %

The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.65.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.37%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in PulteGroup by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,322 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in PulteGroup by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

