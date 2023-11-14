PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. Approximately 2,004,481 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 2,160,252 shares.The stock last traded at $3.82 and had previously closed at $3.06.

Specifically, CEO Dustin Olson bought 68,190 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $219,571.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 787,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,490.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PCT. Oppenheimer cut PureCycle Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.82. The stock has a market cap of $600.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCT. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,070,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 13,567 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in PureCycle Technologies by 7.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 173,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 11,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

About PureCycle Technologies

(Get Free Report)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.