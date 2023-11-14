Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Cut by Analyst

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Valvoline in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, November 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Valvoline’s current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Valvoline’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.25 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 98.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet cut Valvoline from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Valvoline from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on Valvoline from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a report on Monday, September 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.43.

Valvoline Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:VVV opened at $32.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.36. Valvoline has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $39.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Vada O. Manager sold 8,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $290,154.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,722.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Valvoline news, SVP Robert Travis Dobbins sold 1,700 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $57,001.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,141.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vada O. Manager sold 8,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $290,154.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,722.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 17,839 shares of company stock worth $601,606 and sold 12,351 shares worth $415,476. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 15.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 42.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 10,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 5.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

Featured Articles

