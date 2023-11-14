Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:ABG)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research note issued on Saturday, November 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now expects that the company will earn $7.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $7.00. The consensus estimate for Asbury Automotive Group’s current full-year earnings is $33.25 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s FY2024 earnings at $29.34 EPS.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ABG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of ABG stock opened at $203.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.48 and its 200-day moving average is $218.73. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $157.47 and a 1 year high of $256.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asbury Automotive Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 94.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1,630.8% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.