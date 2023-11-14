Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.23

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.23 and last traded at $30.17, with a volume of 10949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised their price target on Quanex Building Products from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanex Building Products in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Quanex Building Products Stock Up 4.5 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.37.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $299.64 million during the quarter.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $727,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,953,767.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanex Building Products

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NX. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 6,352.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 548,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after buying an additional 539,996 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

