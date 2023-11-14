QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Receives $6.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.14.
QS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on QuantumScape from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen lowered shares of QuantumScape from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QS. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in QuantumScape by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the third quarter valued at about $771,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 13.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,460,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,774,000 after purchasing an additional 177,124 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 3.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 166,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 61,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 12,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.22% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:QS opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 24.57 and a current ratio of 24.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 5.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average of $7.18. QuantumScape has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $13.86.
QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
