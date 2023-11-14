Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.71

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the medical research company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%.

Quest Diagnostics has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Quest Diagnostics has a payout ratio of 31.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Quest Diagnostics to earn $8.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.8%.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of DGX stock opened at $132.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.92. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $119.59 and a 12 month high of $158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DGX. StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

