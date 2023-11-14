Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Position Reduced by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $41,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 136.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $132.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $119.59 and a 12-month high of $158.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.80.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

