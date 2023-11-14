Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC reduced its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on DGX. TheStreet downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.80.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE DGX traded up $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,599. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.92. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.59 and a 1-year high of $158.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.63.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.64%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

