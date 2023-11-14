Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Short Interest Down 18.3% in October

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 253,800 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the October 15th total of 310,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Radware Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of RDWR stock opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. Radware has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $23.35. The company has a market capitalization of $665.98 million, a P/E ratio of -33.40 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.78.

Get Radware alerts:

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $61.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.92 million. Radware had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Radware will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RDWR shares. TheStreet lowered Radware from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Radware from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RDWR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,245,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,834,000 after buying an additional 519,521 shares in the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Radware during the third quarter worth $6,902,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 43.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,076,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after acquiring an additional 324,119 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 22.5% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,593,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,906,000 after acquiring an additional 293,237 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Radware by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,291,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,252,000 after purchasing an additional 269,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Radware Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, on-premise, and software defined data centers worldwide. It offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device that protects the data center and application infrastructure; Radware Kubernetes, a Web Application Firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.