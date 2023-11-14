Rain Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,533 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Rain Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JEPQ. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $487,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth $382,000.

Shares of JEPQ traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.90. 500,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,156. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $49.48. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4172 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

