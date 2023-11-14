Rain Capital Management LLC Acquires 413 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Rain Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 0.4% of Rain Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,597,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.44. 420,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,217,730. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.91. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The stock has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

