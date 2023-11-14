Rain Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Rain Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,534,154,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 65,558.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 84,165,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,074,868,000 after buying an additional 84,037,622 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,243,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,460,000 after buying an additional 6,369,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 112,438.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,780,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,670,000 after buying an additional 3,776,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.01. 218,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,434,983. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $83.59 and a twelve month high of $99.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.05 and a 200-day moving average of $94.27.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

