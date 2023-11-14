Rain Capital Management LLC Has $1.68 Million Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Rain Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,604 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up about 1.3% of Rain Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,163,000 after acquiring an additional 251,676,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 94,998.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 153,374,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,874,217,000 after acquiring an additional 153,212,783 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,771,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,142,000 after acquiring an additional 103,391 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 47.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,526,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,588,000 after acquiring an additional 491,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,374,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of VT traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.47. The company had a trading volume of 209,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,385. The firm has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.76 and a 200-day moving average of $95.18. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $84.82 and a 12 month high of $100.72.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

