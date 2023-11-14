Rain Capital Management LLC Has $3.08 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Rain Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.4% of Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA traded up $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.63. 1,785,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,007,457. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.15. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.20 and a 12-month high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

