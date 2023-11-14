Rain Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Rain Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,108,000 after buying an additional 152,648 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,004,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.79. 971,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,240,925. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.73 and a 200 day moving average of $45.26. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $47.81. The company has a market capitalization of $110.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

