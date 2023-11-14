Rain Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Rain Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.2% of Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded up $1.84 on Tuesday, reaching $139.39. 168,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,308,219. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The company has a market cap of $97.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.21.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

