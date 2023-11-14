Rain Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Rain Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,152,858 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.59.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

