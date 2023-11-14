Rain Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Rain Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,089 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.17. 591,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,419,934. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.49.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.