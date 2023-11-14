Rain Capital Management LLC Makes New $181,000 Investment in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 148,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,453,000 after buying an additional 8,306 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 19,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 200,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,542,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.36. The stock had a trading volume of 40,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,017. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.27 and a 1-year high of $99.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.41.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.