Rain Capital Management LLC Sells 175,974 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Rain Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 99.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,974 shares during the period. Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $81.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,289,817. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $82.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.92 and its 200 day moving average is $81.16.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

