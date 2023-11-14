Rain Capital Management LLC Sells 704 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Rain Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.7% of Rain Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $5.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,370. The company has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $229.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.03.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

