Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Rain Oncology Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of RAIN stock opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.98. Rain Oncology has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $14.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang acquired 131,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $130,314.69. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,024,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,241.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Rain Oncology news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang acquired 74,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $72,567.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,815,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,698.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang bought 131,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $130,314.69. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,024,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,241.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Rain Oncology

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Rain Oncology by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rain Oncology by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Rain Oncology by 65.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Rain Oncology by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Rain Oncology by 249.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 10,827 shares in the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rain Oncology Inc, a late-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers to genetically select patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of MDM2-p53 complex that reactivates p53.

