Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.
Shares of RAIN stock opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.98. Rain Oncology has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $14.48.
In other news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang acquired 131,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $130,314.69. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,024,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,241.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Rain Oncology news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang acquired 74,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $72,567.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,815,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,698.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang bought 131,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $130,314.69. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,024,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,241.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Rain Oncology Inc, a late-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers to genetically select patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of MDM2-p53 complex that reactivates p53.
