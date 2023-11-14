Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Short Interest Update

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the October 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,757,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Separately, CLSA lowered Recruit from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.
Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.
