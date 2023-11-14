Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Gap Up to $5.83

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.83, but opened at $6.29. Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 686,460 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on RXRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.29. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.12.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Michael Secora sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $222,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 863,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,682,355.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael Secora sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $222,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 863,186 shares in the company, valued at $7,682,355.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $79,165.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,460,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,475,104.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,046 shares of company stock worth $2,274,304 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 20,274 shares during the period. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $8,772,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 453.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 837,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after buying an additional 335,423 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,135,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,654,000 after acquiring an additional 314,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.