Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Gap Up to $5.25

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.25, but opened at $5.66. Redfin shares last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 1,402,987 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on RDFN. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Redfin from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Redfin from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.19.

Redfin Stock Up 13.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $689.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.00.

In other Redfin news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 23,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $209,597.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,477 shares in the company, valued at $139,602.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 23,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $209,597.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,602.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $58,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 415,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,903.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,237 shares of company stock worth $352,698 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Redfin in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Redfin by 3,238.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

