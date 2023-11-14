Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,067 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 120.5% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 50,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Regions Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 163,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Regions Financial by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 849,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,130,000 after purchasing an additional 113,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 26.39%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RF shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.23.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

