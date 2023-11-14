Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 380.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ashley Hall sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $98,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reneo Pharmaceuticals

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 352.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. Its lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

