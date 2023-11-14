Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 380.00% from the stock’s previous close.
Reneo Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.91.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Ashley Hall sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $98,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reneo Pharmaceuticals
About Reneo Pharmaceuticals
Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. Its lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Reneo Pharmaceuticals
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- This analyst says Archer Aviation may double, is it time to buy?
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Utilities may be the best play for a turbulent holiday quarter
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Capitalizing on value: 3 undervalued stocks ready for resurgence
Receive News & Ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.