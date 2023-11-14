ReNew Energy Global (RNW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.20 million. ReNew Energy Global had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.65%. On average, analysts expect ReNew Energy Global to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ReNew Energy Global Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of RNW traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.93. The stock had a trading volume of 138,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,370. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.68. ReNew Energy Global has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.21 and a beta of 0.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of ReNew Energy Global from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Institutional Trading of ReNew Energy Global

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNW. Mariner LLC bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 13,211 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $395,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 53.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 169,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

