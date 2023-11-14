Replimune Group, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($3.86) Per Share (NASDAQ:REPL)

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Replimune Group in a research note issued on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.86) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Replimune Group’s current full-year earnings is ($3.46) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Replimune Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.93) EPS.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.33.

Shares of REPL stock opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. Replimune Group has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $29.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a current ratio of 12.76.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.10).

Institutional Trading of Replimune Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Replimune Group by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Replimune Group during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Replimune Group by 17.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 498.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Replimune Group

In other Replimune Group news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 5,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $107,213.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,436 shares in the company, valued at $5,271,354.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

