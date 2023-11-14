Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.36.

RSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Republic Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 34.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

RSG stock opened at $158.44 on Tuesday. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $120.58 and a twelve month high of $158.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.83 and a 200 day moving average of $147.40.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.39%.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

