Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Omega Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Omega Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Omega Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.14) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Omega Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.80) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Omega Therapeutics from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

Shares of OMGA stock opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Omega Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $11.98.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HarbourVest Partners LLC raised its position in Omega Therapeutics by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 3,512,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,178,000 after buying an additional 865,051 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Omega Therapeutics by 58.2% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 923,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after buying an additional 339,553 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Omega Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Omega Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company's OMEGA platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by restoring aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. It also develops OTX-2002 for hepatocellular carcinoma; OTX-2101 for non-small cell lung cancer; omega epigenomic controllers (OEC) for inflammatory lung diseases, such as neutrophilic asthma, acute respiratory distress syndrome, dermatological, oncology, and rheumatological indications; OEC candidates for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; liver regeneration medicines; and OEC candidates for patients with diabetes and other conditions to treat corneal epithelial injury.

