ReShape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) & Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Financial Comparison

ReShape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) and Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ReShape Lifesciences and Cytosorbents’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReShape Lifesciences $11.24 million 0.08 -$46.21 million N/A N/A Cytosorbents $34.69 million 1.65 -$32.81 million ($0.53) -2.43

Cytosorbents has higher revenue and earnings than ReShape Lifesciences.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ReShape Lifesciences has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cytosorbents has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

3.0% of ReShape Lifesciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of Cytosorbents shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of ReShape Lifesciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Cytosorbents shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ReShape Lifesciences and Cytosorbents’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReShape Lifesciences -270.58% -438.39% -202.30% Cytosorbents -63.23% -87.67% -42.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ReShape Lifesciences and Cytosorbents, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReShape Lifesciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Cytosorbents 0 0 2 0 3.00

ReShape Lifesciences presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3,100.00%. Cytosorbents has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 268.22%. Given ReShape Lifesciences’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ReShape Lifesciences is more favorable than Cytosorbents.

Summary

Cytosorbents beats ReShape Lifesciences on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReShape Lifesciences



ReShape Lifesciences Inc., a medical device company, provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy and ReShape Vest system, a laparoscopically implantable device to enable weight loss and stomach preservation. It also offers ReShapeCare virtual health coaching program, a program that supports healthy lifestyle changes for all medically managed weight-loss patients; and ReShape Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation, a technology that is in preclinical development for the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus. In addition, the company provides Obalon Balloon System, a swallowable capsule used to track and display the location of the balloon during placement. The company was formerly known as EnteroMedics Inc. and changed its name to ReShape Lifesciences Inc. in 2017. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

About Cytosorbents



Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant. The company also develops VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals; CytoSorb-XL, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis and other critical illnesses; HemoDefend blood purification technology platform to reduce contaminants in the blood supply that can cause transfusion reactions or disease when administering blood and blood products to patients, as well as removal of anti-A and anti-B blood group antibodies from whole blood and plasma; K+ontrol for treatment of severe hyperkalemia in patients with life-threatening conditions; and ContrastSorb for the removal of IV contrast in blood administered during CT imaging, an angiogram, or during a vascular interventional radiology procedure to reduce the risk of contrast-induced nephropathy. In addition, it is involved in the development of BetaSorb, a device for the prevention and treatment of health complications caused by the accumulation of metabolic toxins in patients with chronic renal failure; DrugSorb, a device to remove toxic chemicals from the blood; and DrugSorb-ATR, an antithrombotic removal system. The company was formerly known as MedaSorb Technologies Corporation and changed its name to Cytosorbents Corporation in May 2010. Cytosorbents Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

