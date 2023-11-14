Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 57,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 5,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 360.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,981 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QSR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

QSR opened at $68.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.49 and a 200-day moving average of $71.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.55 and a 12-month high of $78.30.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.60%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

