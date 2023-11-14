Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th.

Reynolds Consumer Products has a dividend payout ratio of 57.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.7%.

REYN stock opened at $26.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.48.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.69.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REYN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 675,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after buying an additional 39,307 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 784.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 9,057 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 43.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after buying an additional 108,130 shares in the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

