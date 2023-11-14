Rhumbline Advisers Buys 17,304 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,322 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,304 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in First Solar were worth $39,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 160.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 13.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 71.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of First Solar by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in First Solar by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $84,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,118. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $84,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,118. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $233,683.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,621 shares in the company, valued at $233,683.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,585 shares of company stock valued at $2,133,491 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSLR. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen raised their price target on First Solar from $250.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $226.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.72.

First Solar Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FSLR opened at $133.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.45 and a 200 day moving average of $180.20. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.41. First Solar had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $801.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

