Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 327,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,203 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $37,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 453.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 103,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $240,834.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,723,527 shares in the company, valued at $13,278,582.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $94.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.39. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.73 and a 52-week high of $172.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 356.84%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

