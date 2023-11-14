Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,584 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of Dover worth $40,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOV. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Dover during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the first quarter worth $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Dover during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dover during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $131.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.53 and its 200 day moving average is $141.44. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $127.25 and a 52-week high of $160.66.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.02. Dover had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 26.23%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.23.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Dover

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $657,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dover

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.