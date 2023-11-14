Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 431,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.33% of Jabil worth $46,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 27.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,552,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,254 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 71.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000,000 after purchasing an additional 127,736 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Jabil during the first quarter worth $384,818,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Jabil by 5.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,026,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,528,000 after acquiring an additional 221,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on JBL. Raymond James raised their target price on Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus raised their target price on Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Jabil from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Jabil from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $129.52 on Tuesday. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.74 and a twelve month high of $141.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.41.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 2.36%. Jabil’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.33%.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 4,289 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.77, for a total value of $590,895.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,985 shares in the company, valued at $21,352,283.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jabil news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 4,289 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.77, for a total transaction of $590,895.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,352,283.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $2,526,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,072,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 314,601 shares of company stock worth $40,201,576. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

