Rhumbline Advisers Has $38.31 Million Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,364 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.13% of MongoDB worth $38,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB Stock Up 0.3 %

MDB opened at $377.97 on Tuesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.70 and a fifty-two week high of $439.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $353.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.21.

Insider Activity

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 16.21% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. The firm had revenue of $423.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 134,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total value of $43,844,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,357,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 134,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total value of $43,844,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,357,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.30, for a total transaction of $730,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,189,159 shares in the company, valued at $434,399,782.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 289,484 shares of company stock valued at $101,547,167. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Argus lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $435.00 to $484.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.65.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

