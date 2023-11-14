Rhumbline Advisers Has $40.15 Million Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,685 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.21% of Omnicom Group worth $40,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 141.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $37,472.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $769,581.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,171.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $37,472.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $769,581.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE OMC opened at $75.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

