Rhumbline Advisers Has $43.33 Million Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.22% of Fair Isaac worth $43,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total transaction of $2,185,502.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.42, for a total transaction of $2,519,559.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,079,097.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total value of $2,185,502.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,072 shares of company stock worth $9,791,938 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,012.27 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $568.38 and a 12-month high of $1,014.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $895.69 and its 200-day moving average is $838.55.

FICO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $875.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $975.00 to $1,029.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $908.40.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

