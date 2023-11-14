Rhumbline Advisers Has $45.25 Million Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 679,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,547 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.11% of Block worth $45,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Block by 12.7% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Block by 25.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Block in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Block by 23.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 58,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 10,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Block by 6.1% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Block from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Block from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Block from $92.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Block from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Block from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.84.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,584 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $192,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,319,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $133,146.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,098,704.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $192,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 293,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,319,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 534,234 shares of company stock worth $27,185,614 and sold 21,222 shares worth $1,006,326. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SQ opened at $52.01 on Tuesday. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $89.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

