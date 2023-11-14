Rhumbline Advisers Has $45.81 Million Stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,005,413 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 21,243 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Baxter International were worth $45,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Baxter International by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 69,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 43,092 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 838,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,188,000 after buying an additional 69,105 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 29,708 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at $2,730,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BAX stock opened at $33.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.58. Baxter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $56.92.
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.
