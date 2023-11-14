Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 639,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,401 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.21% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $46,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 100,207.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,759,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755,765 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $277,618,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 461.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,058,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335,262 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $215,742,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 425.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,004,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,060,000 after buying an additional 1,622,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,003 shares of company stock worth $436,159. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $74.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.14 and a 200 day moving average of $71.73. The company has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

