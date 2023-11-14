Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 3,413 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $37,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.93.

Shares of FLT opened at $229.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.05. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.08 and a 1-year high of $278.35.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $970.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.87 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

