Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,894 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $44,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 17,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 11,690 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,800,000. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 614,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,108,000 after purchasing an additional 238,947 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $418,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,276,707.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,550.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $418,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,276,707.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $65.11 on Tuesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $59.13 and a one year high of $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.43 and its 200 day moving average is $81.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.69.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. HSBC started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.83.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

