Rhumbline Advisers Sells 9,082 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,082 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.31% of Carlisle Companies worth $40,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSL. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 6.4% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 10.5% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.14.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CSL opened at $270.06 on Tuesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $289.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $259.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.11. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.66%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Featured Stories

