Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $420,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP stock traded up $3.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $520.75. The stock had a trading volume of 87,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,817. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $494.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $480.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $416.77 and a one year high of $520.75. The firm has a market cap of $55.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,257,633.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total transaction of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,310,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,257,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,436 shares of company stock worth $2,217,545. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Argus lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.20.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

